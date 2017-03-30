Ivy Baldwin Dance Presents KEEN (PART 2) At Abron Arts Center, 6/1-11

Choreographer Ivy Baldwin's latest work, Keen , is a meditation on loss and ritual. This new dance for the Abrons Playhouse builds upon Baldwin's recent Keen for the Philip Johnson Glass House in New Canaan, CT, and is co-presented by the Abrons Arts Center, The Chocolate Factory Theater, and The Joyce Theater as part of Joyce Unleashed, the Joyce Theater's off-site series for experimental dance.

