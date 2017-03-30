Ivy Baldwin Dance Presents KEEN (PART...

Ivy Baldwin Dance Presents KEEN (PART 2) At Abron Arts Center, 6/1-11

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Choreographer Ivy Baldwin's latest work, Keen , is a meditation on loss and ritual. This new dance for the Abrons Playhouse builds upon Baldwin's recent Keen for the Philip Johnson Glass House in New Canaan, CT, and is co-presented by the Abrons Arts Center, The Chocolate Factory Theater, and The Joyce Theater as part of Joyce Unleashed, the Joyce Theater's off-site series for experimental dance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08) Mar 11 Barbara stefani 2
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,910 • Total comments across all topics: 279,930,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC