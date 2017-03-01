International Leaders In Performance And Dance Join Southbank Centre's Summer Programme

Today Southbank Centre announces a powerful international line-up for its summer performance and dance programme, with a host of UK premieres. Highlights from the April to August summer programme include CHRISTOPHER GREEN, THE CHITRASENA DANCE COMPANY, CIRKUS CIRKR, ENGLISH NATIONAL BALLET, HONG KONG DANCE COMPANY, ICELAND DANCE COMPANY, NEEDCOMPANY, NIC GREEN, THE NRITYAGRAM DANCE ENSEMBLE, SIDDHARTHA BOSE, TERO SAARINEN, JYOTI DOGRA and more.

