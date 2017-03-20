inDANCE Announces World Premiere of Holy Cow(S)!, March 23

DanceWorks, Toronto's longest running contemporary dance series, proudly presents cutting-edge Toronto dance company inDANCE with the world premiere of Holy Cow ! , choreographed by Artistic Director Hari Krishnan. Holy Cow ! runs Thursday March 23 through Saturday March 25 at 8pm nightly at Harbourfront Centre Theatre as part of the NextSteps series .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.