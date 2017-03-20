inDANCE Announces World Premiere of H...

inDANCE Announces World Premiere of Holy Cow(S)!, March 23

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

DanceWorks, Toronto's longest running contemporary dance series, proudly presents cutting-edge Toronto dance company inDANCE with the world premiere of Holy Cow ! , choreographed by Artistic Director Hari Krishnan. Holy Cow ! runs Thursday March 23 through Saturday March 25 at 8pm nightly at Harbourfront Centre Theatre as part of the NextSteps series .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08) Mar 11 Barbara stefani 2
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,864 • Total comments across all topics: 279,700,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC