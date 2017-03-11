I'm going to dance at Dame Vera Lynn's 100th birthday spectacular
A FORMER professional dancer from Bournemouth will be performing at the London Palladium this weekend in a star-studded extravaganza to celebrate the 100th birthday of Dame Vera Lynn. She will be part of the line-up helping to raise money for Dame Vera Lynn's Children's Charity, alongside stars including Wayne Sleep, Bradley Walsh, Russel Watson and many more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bournemouth Echo.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar 11
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC