I'm going to dance at Dame Vera Lynn'...

I'm going to dance at Dame Vera Lynn's 100th birthday spectacular

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Bournemouth Echo

A FORMER professional dancer from Bournemouth will be performing at the London Palladium this weekend in a star-studded extravaganza to celebrate the 100th birthday of Dame Vera Lynn. She will be part of the line-up helping to raise money for Dame Vera Lynn's Children's Charity, alongside stars including Wayne Sleep, Bradley Walsh, Russel Watson and many more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bournemouth Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08) Mar 11 Barbara stefani 2
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,563 • Total comments across all topics: 279,649,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC