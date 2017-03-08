Idaho Dance Theatre: Interface

"Corona," a 1967 short story by award-winning author Samuel R. Delaney, is about a futuristic rock star, a telepathic little girl and a hit song. "Corona" is one more thing: It's the title of a dance - based on the story - choreographed by Idaho Dance Theatre Artistic Director Marla Hansend and part of which IDT's spring event, Interface .

