Hula hoops, circus acrobatics at this year's M1 Contact contemporary dance fest
One of those at this year's M1 Contact contemporary dance festival is Ode To Youth, featuring Seon Jeongchan and Lee Younghun. SINGAPORE: From the presence of hula hoops to a touch of circus acrobatics, the lineup for this year's M1 Contact Contemporary Dance Festival offers just enough twists for aficionados of dance.
