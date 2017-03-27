How a fascination for British Sign La...

How a fascination for British Sign Language inspired a North East dance work

Labour MP Dawn Butler recently drew attention to British Sign Language when she used it to ask a question in the House of Commons. Would the minister agree, she asked, that it was time BSL was accorded the same legal status as other languages since March 18 marked the 14th anniversary of its recognition by the Government? For a Newcastle-based dance company it was a significant moment, lending gilt-edged topicality to its BSL-inspired dance work which is about to embark on an Arts Council England-funded national tour, starting in the North East at Berwick.

