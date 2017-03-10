History of Modern American Dance in O...

History of Modern American Dance in One Evening

11 hrs ago

This month two New York-based choreographers are presenting works that will give audiences unique opportunities to experience dance and music. At Lincoln Center, Paul Taylor returns for a nearly three-week residency that features a world premiere of "Ports of Call" and a New York premiere of "Open Door."

Chicago, IL

