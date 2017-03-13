Hip Hop Meets Classical Indian Dance ...

Hip Hop Meets Classical Indian Dance in Shobana Jeyasingh's Material Men

Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Birmingham Hippodrome is delighted to welcome esteemed choreographer Shobana Jeyasingh to The Patrick Centre on Mon 27 & Tues 28 Mar, with her virtuoso new dance work, Material Men redux. Shobana Jeyasingh is one of the most exciting choreographers working in the UK today.

Chicago, IL

