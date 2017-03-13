Heidi Duckler Dance To Host Site-Spec...

Heidi Duckler Dance To Host Site-Specific Workshop And Audition, 4/7-8

Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre Artistic Director Heidi Duckler and Associate Artistic Director Teresa "Toogie" Barcelo will lead a two-day workshop, intended for movement practitioners. The workshop will take place at Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre's new headquarters in LA's Fashion District and include both indoor and outdoor work.

