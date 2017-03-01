Have you got what it takes to become ...

Have you got what it takes to become Scotland's next star? If so,...

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Sunday Herald

Have you got what it takes to become Scotland's next star? If so, then get the break you've always dreamed of with the Sunday Herald's 'Big Talent Hunt' Have you got what it takes to become Scotland's next star? If so, then get the break you've always dreamed of with the Sunday Herald's 'Big Talent Hunt' Are you destined for the big time but at the start of your career? Desperate to get exposure? Dreaming of your big break? If so, then read on - as the Sunday Herald might just be about to make your dreams come true with our Big Talent Hunt. We are looking for the best up and coming stars in Scotland to provide bespoke entertainment at this year's Sunday Herald Culture Awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Fri Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16) Jul '16 Far Out There Shows 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,319 • Total comments across all topics: 279,326,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC