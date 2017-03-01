Have you got what it takes to become Scotland's next star? If so,...
Have you got what it takes to become Scotland's next star? If so, then get the break you've always dreamed of with the Sunday Herald's 'Big Talent Hunt' Have you got what it takes to become Scotland's next star? If so, then get the break you've always dreamed of with the Sunday Herald's 'Big Talent Hunt' Are you destined for the big time but at the start of your career? Desperate to get exposure? Dreaming of your big break? If so, then read on - as the Sunday Herald might just be about to make your dreams come true with our Big Talent Hunt. We are looking for the best up and coming stars in Scotland to provide bespoke entertainment at this year's Sunday Herald Culture Awards.
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Fri
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
