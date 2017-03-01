Have you got what it takes to become Scotland's next star? If so, then get the break you've always dreamed of with the Sunday Herald's 'Big Talent Hunt' Have you got what it takes to become Scotland's next star? If so, then get the break you've always dreamed of with the Sunday Herald's 'Big Talent Hunt' Are you destined for the big time but at the start of your career? Desperate to get exposure? Dreaming of your big break? If so, then read on - as the Sunday Herald might just be about to make your dreams come true with our Big Talent Hunt. We are looking for the best up and coming stars in Scotland to provide bespoke entertainment at this year's Sunday Herald Culture Awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.