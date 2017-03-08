FYR Macedonia: Jana Burcheska premiered her #Eurovision entry "Dance Alone"

FORMER YUGOSLAV REPUBLIC OF MACEDONIA: The entry for Eurovision Song Contest 2017, song titled "Dance Alone" is original work written and produced by Joacim Perrson, Alex Omar, Florence A. and Bobi-Leon Milanov. They belong to the group SYMPHONIX INTERNATIONAL, which is a well-known trademark brand, consist of composers, songwriters and music producers.

