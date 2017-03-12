French dance star Hilaire fuses tradi...

French dance star Hilaire fuses tradition, reform as head of Russian troupe

Moscow: French dance star Laurent Hilaire, the new artistic director of Moscow's renowned Stanislavsky Music Theatre ballet troupe, has vowed to expand its repertoire while preserving its rich traditions. "This is an opera and ballet house with a certain history, culture and tradition," Hilaire, who took on the position in January, told AFP during a recent interview.

