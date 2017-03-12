French dance star Hilaire fuses tradition, reform as head of Russian troupe
Moscow: French dance star Laurent Hilaire, the new artistic director of Moscow's renowned Stanislavsky Music Theatre ballet troupe, has vowed to expand its repertoire while preserving its rich traditions. "This is an opera and ballet house with a certain history, culture and tradition," Hilaire, who took on the position in January, told AFP during a recent interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Sat
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC