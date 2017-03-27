Footnote dance in the pink
Footnote New Zealand Dance company have launched their South Island tour in Nelson, opening their new contemporary dance performance The Rebel Pink tonight at Fairfield House. Today at the Suter Art Gallery between 1.30pm and 2pm, the public are invited to attend Watch this Space.
