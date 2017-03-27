EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Burke to Replace Abby Lee Miller on 'Dance Moms'
Abby Lee Miller's replacement on Dance Moms has quite a bit of experience on the ballroom floor and with reality TV. ET has exclusively learned that Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke will be joining the Lifetime show for the remainder of the season after Miller -- who has been the no-nonsense dance instructor on the series for six years -- announced on Monday that she was quitting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar 11
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC