Esmeralda Enrique Spanish Dance Company Celebrates of 35 Years

Esmeralda Enrique Spanish Dance Company celebrates its 35th Anniversary with An Iconic Journey: A Celebration of 35 Years which runs Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7 at Fleck Dance Theatre as part of Harbourfront Centre's NextSteps series. Artistic Director Esmeralda Enrique marks this important milestone with a presentation that honours EESDC's significant accomplishments with re-imaginings of past works while it looks to the future with fresh and inventive new creations.

