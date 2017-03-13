Elisa Monte Dance To Offer Interactive and Immersive Dance Premieres

Elisa Monte Dance, an emotionally charged and highly acclaimed dance company that champions individuality, has moved into a creative realm of audience interaction and immersion with their latest works. Through two world premieres, The Best Self Project, to debut at Triskelion Arts on March 9 and 10, and Elisa Monte Dance After Dark Featuring Twelve45, at Joe's Pub, May 26 and 27, the new artistic director is experimenting with movement and interaction in unlikely ways, fusing concert contemporary movement together with examinations of the ways in which their spectators work together with their surroundings.

