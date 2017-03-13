Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" Suddenly ...

Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" Suddenly Sounds Sexier When You Watch This Dance Routine

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Popsugar.com

Ed Sheeran released his single "Shape of You" last month , and while we love the song a lot, "let's dance to this" was not exactly a thought that crossed our minds - until now. Choreographer Kyle Hanagami shared a video to YouTube recently showing a group of dancers performing an upbeat, sexy routine to the song, and it might change the way you listen to it from now on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Popsugar.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08) Mar 11 Barbara stefani 2
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,038 • Total comments across all topics: 279,609,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC