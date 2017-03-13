Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" Suddenly Sounds Sexier When You Watch This Dance Routine
Ed Sheeran released his single "Shape of You" last month , and while we love the song a lot, "let's dance to this" was not exactly a thought that crossed our minds - until now. Choreographer Kyle Hanagami shared a video to YouTube recently showing a group of dancers performing an upbeat, sexy routine to the song, and it might change the way you listen to it from now on.
