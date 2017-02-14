Don't worry, darling, just put on your best red lipstick
Annabel Czyba is putting her life experience to good use in her work as a stylist helping women, men and children to feel better about themselves, as SUE BRADLEY discovers. SHE'S seen her dreams to be a ballet dancer shattered, battled breast cancer and leukaemia, coped with the sudden death of her father when she was just 12 years old and got through two divorces.
