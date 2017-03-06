Didy Veldman Presents Umanoove in the Happiness Project
DIDY VELDMAN has developed an excellent reputation for her expressive, dynamic work for dance companies including Rambert, Scapino Ballet Rotterdam, and Ballet du Grand Thtre de Genve. She formed UMANOOVE, her own company, to develop and perform THE HAPPINESS PROJECT which first toured in November 2016 and will tour again in April and May 2017.
