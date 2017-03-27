Debra Collier's School Of Dance Offer...

Debra Collier's School Of Dance Offers Summer Programs

9 hrs ago Read more: Times-Union

Looking for summer activities that are filled with excitement and imagination? The summer programs at Debra Collier's School of Dance feature dance and theme camps along with short summer sessions of "discover dance," ballet, hip hop and more. From camps with the studio's own princess to workshops with a nationally known guest choreographer, the studio has something for everyone, according to a news release from the dance school.

