Daring Dance Pioneer Mr Gaga
"Mr. Gaga", a spirited documentary feature film about ground-breaking choreographer Ohad Naharin, will be presented by Vashon Film Society for April's Art Film Series at the Vashon Theatre. Eight years in the making, the film follows the internationally acclaimed modern dance icon at a critical turning point in his life and career.
