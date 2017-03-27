Dancers leap into spring April 7 and ...

Dancers leap into spring April 7 and 8 at Brenau University

Students and faculty from the Brenau University dance department will perform in "Borne Back" at 7:30 p.m. April 7 in the Hosch Theater in Gainesville. As flowers burst from the ground to bloom, Brenau University students will leap into the air and bend their bodies in various ways during the dance department's spring show.

Chicago, IL

