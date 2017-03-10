Dance to the Movies to Embark on Tour...

Dance to the Movies to Embark on Tour this Spring

DANCE TO THE MOVIES, the new Star-studded stage show, reimagining classic hit Movie Dances, is now rehearsing for its Spring 2017 tour. The Special Guest Stars include Shirley Jones, Academy Award Winner and star of Oklahoma, The Music Man, Carousel andElmer Gantry and TVs The Partridge Family and Lesley Ann Warren, Academy Award Nominee for Victor/Victoria and TVsCinderella and featured actress on Desperate Housewives and Will and Grace.

Chicago, IL

