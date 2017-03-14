Dance Theatre of Harlem to Make Orphe...

Dance Theatre of Harlem to Make Orpheum Debut This Spring

The Orpheum Theatre Group has announced the limited engagement of Dance Theatre of Harlem on Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 at the Orpheum Theatre. Last September Virginia Johnson , Artistic Director of Dance Theatre of Harlem, made an exploratory trip to tailor programming and education activities for the company's upcoming spring residency.

