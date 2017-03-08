Dance review: Rice, ASB Theatre
Epic in scale and sculptural in style, it follows the agricultural cycle of rice production in the fields of Taiwan's Chih Sheng valley. In sections evocatively named Soil, Wind, Sunlight, Pollen, Grain, Fire and Water, it parallels the cycles of life for people, the rice fields, and the life-giving grain.
