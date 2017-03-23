Dance review: Natalia Osipova shines in Auckland Arts Festival showcase
Standing ovations greeted super-star classical ballet dancers, Natalia Osipova and Sergei Polunin, at the conclusion of Silent Echo , the final ballet in the Auckland Arts Festival triple bill of contemporary works commissioned by Osipova to help her explore new ground. Created by British choreographer Russell Maliphant to electronica by Scanner, Silent Echo draws on Osipova's crystalline precision and clarity, extreme extensions, and ability to spin on a dime.
