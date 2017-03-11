Dance review: Citizen at Traverse, Ed...

Dance review: Citizen at Traverse, Edinburgh

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sunday Herald

Dance Citizen Traverse, Edinburgh Mary Brennan three stars Themes of identity, of home and belonging, have often intensified the work of Frank McConnell, co-founder and artistic director of Plan B, the Ross-shire based company known for dance-making with dramatic edge and a liking for quirky designs. This time, it's a guest choreographer who is taking those themes forward in a new touring production.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08) Mar 11 Barbara stefani 2
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,114 • Total comments across all topics: 279,670,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC