Dance Review: Awa, a journey across an extraordinary bilingual aural landscape.

Atamira Dance Company blends kapa haka, Chinese martial arts, choral singing and contemporary moves to tell a new story of a New Zealand river. A contemporary performance that stretches across multiple genres, Awa was created through a collaboration between Atamira Dance Company, the Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra, the Auckland Chinese Philharmonic choir, guests dance artists from China, as well as Te Kura Kaupapa o te Kotuku's children's choir.

