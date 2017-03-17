[DANCE] On their feet: Jamaican dance...

[DANCE] On their feet: Jamaican dance group honors its founder

6 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Paper

The National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica will celebrate its 55th birthday with a pair of shows this weekend at the Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts. The performances on March 18 and 19 will showcase the group's history as one of the leading cultural institutions in the Caribbean, and its role in fusing traditional folklore with current events, said one of the show's choreographers.

