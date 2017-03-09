Dance Ink March Issue Shares Relationship of Written and Movement Languages
As its lovers know, dance has a language of its own written in space by the moving body. By graphically integrating the changing shapes of the dancing body with the static shapes of alphabetical letters, the newest issue of Dance Ink, scheduled for publication March 27, presents a dynamic visual relationship between the two languages, both imaginative and newly provocative.
