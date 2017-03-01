Dance great tells tales of rice, land...

Dance great tells tales of rice, land and love

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

It's late in the afternoon and I've been looking forward to talking to Lin Hwai-min all day. The founder and artistic director of Taiwan's foremost dance theatre company, Cloud Gate, is based in Taipei and is waiting to talk about RICE , not a dietary preference but the company's evocative production to be performed at this year's Auckland Arts Festival.

