Dance Company Weaves Threads of Frenc...

Dance Company Weaves Threads of French-Algerian Cultures

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Noozhawk

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents the Southern California debut of Compagnie Herv KOUBI performing What the Day Owes to the Night , 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara. Recognized as one of Europe's most distinctive choreographers, Herv Koubi combines capoeira, urban and contemporary dance with imagery evocative of Orientalist paintings and Islamic architecture in his highly physical, and fluid work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Fri Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16) Jul '16 Far Out There Shows 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,481 • Total comments across all topics: 279,333,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC