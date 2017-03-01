Dance Company Weaves Threads of French-Algerian Cultures

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents the Southern California debut of Compagnie Herv KOUBI performing What the Day Owes to the Night , 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara. Recognized as one of Europe's most distinctive choreographers, Herv Koubi combines capoeira, urban and contemporary dance with imagery evocative of Orientalist paintings and Islamic architecture in his highly physical, and fluid work.

