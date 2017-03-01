Dance Company Weaves Threads of French-Algerian Cultures
UCSB Arts & Lectures presents the Southern California debut of Compagnie Herv KOUBI performing What the Day Owes to the Night , 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara. Recognized as one of Europe's most distinctive choreographers, Herv Koubi combines capoeira, urban and contemporary dance with imagery evocative of Orientalist paintings and Islamic architecture in his highly physical, and fluid work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Fri
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC