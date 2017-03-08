Dance company performing Sable Island on Saturday in Summerside
When we think of Sable Island, P.E.I., we often think of a remote and isolated place with shifting sand dunes, wind and roaming horses. On Saturday night in Summerside, the Halifax-based Mocean Dance will be performing an interpretation of Sable Island with some of those themes in mind.
