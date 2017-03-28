CUNY Dance Initiative Announces 2017-18 Residency Artists

CUNY Dance Initiative Announces 2017-...

The CUNY Dance Initiative , an unprecedented model for collaboration between the City University of New York and the New York City dance field, announces its 2017-18 resident artists. From July 2017 to June 2018, thirteen CUNY colleges in all five boroughs will host 24 residencies, offering studio and stage time to New York City-based choreographers and companies working in all dance genres .

Chicago, IL

