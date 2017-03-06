Choreographer Nai-Ni Chen on dance, i...

Choreographer Nai-Ni Chen on dance, immigrants and the American experience

At a time in our country when immigrants are under attack and funding for arts and culture are threatened, dancer and choreographer Nai-Ni Chen Since the early eighties, she's been creative bold work that focuses on her background in Taiwan, and the changing culture both there and here in the US. To that end, her company, based in New York, has performed all across the country.

