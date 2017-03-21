Che Malambo brings dance and passion ...

Che Malambo brings dance and passion to New Bedford's Zeiterion

Che Malambo is a dance and musical spectacle - a performance that debuted in Paris in 2007 and has earned international acclaim for its precision footwork, rhythmic stomping, drumming and song. Uniquely inspired by the traditional culture of the 17th-century Argentinian cowboy, the “gaucho,” this performance will command the stage of the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 30, for an 8 p.m. start.

