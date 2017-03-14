Center Stage Company Presents Dance Fest: Xy, 3/18

Centenary Stage Company launches the 2017 Dance Festival with the premiere of XY Dance Project on Saturday, March 18 at 8pm in the Lackland Performing Arts Center. Under the artistic leadership of Nijawwon Matthews and managing director Lea Antolini - Lid, XY Dance Project is dedicated to changing lives by generating clear and deliberate connections between artists and audiences.

