'Carmen' a Dance of Love, Betrayal, Murder

9 hrs ago

Without words, driven by a musical score, Northwest Dance Project will tell a tale of love, seduction, secrecy, betrayal and murder - with added splashes of comedy - in producing a story ballet for the first time. "Carmen," a world premiere put on by Resident Choreographer Ihsan Rustem and the esteemed dance company this week at Newmark Theatre, promises to be a lot of steamy and surprising fun.

Chicago, IL

