BWW Review: Sydney Dance Company Opens in New York City

Sydney Dance Company was founded in 1969 by dancer Suzanne Musitz. Since 2009 this company has been led by Spanish-born Artistic Director Rafael Bonachela , who choreographed the third piece on the program, which opened at New York City's Joyce Theater on March 7, 2017, when I was in attendance.

