BWW Interview: Megan J. Minturn of MJM Dance in a Sneak Preview

MJM Dance, under the artistic direction of Megan J. Minturn, is a New York City based company that fuses movement with intention and creativity as a means to express, speak, and reveal. On April 13 and 14, 2017, the company will have its world premiere of their latest dance entitled Monopoly: The Landlord's Game at the Mark Morris Dance Group located at 3 Lafayette Avenue in Brooklyn, NY.

