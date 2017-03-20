BWW Feature: Phoenix Youth Ballet Theatre's GISELLE Dancers...

BWW Feature: Phoenix Youth Ballet The...

Phoenix Youth Ballet Theatre, a pre-professional non-profit program sponsored by Arizona Dance Artistry, is scheduled to premier their spring production, GISELLE, this May. And although the dancers and teachers are engrossed in choreography, costumes and other production-related tasks, they're also working to share their passion with the local community and young girls who may have an interest in dance and storytelling through movement with a new program aimed towards Girl Scouts. At their performances on Friday May 19th and Saturday, May 20th , any interested Girl Scouts will have the opportunity to attend an exclusive backstage tour of the performing arts center at Cactus High School in Glendale.

