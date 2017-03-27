Broadway's Maxx Reed Named New Sushi Roxx Choreographer
Michael Jackson and Usher's former back up dancer, MaxxReed will put his dancing shoes on once again. The former star of the Broadway musical Spider-Man was just hired by SUSHI ROXX's owner Jason Apfelbaum to be the Midtown Manhattan restaurant's dance choreographer.
