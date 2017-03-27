Betroffenheit, Toronto Dance Theatre,...

Betroffenheit, Toronto Dance Theatre, and more to mark DanceHouse's 10th anniversary season

Audiences will get another chance to see the Kidd Pivot-Electric Theatre Company dance-theatre masterpiece on March 17 and 18 as part of a season that celebrates the series' impact on the city's arts scene. Created by choreographer Crystal Pite and theatre artist Jonathon Young, the multimedia work--which has since toured the world and was heralded by London's The Guardian as one of that city's top shows of the year--takes a carnivalesque dive into the depths of grief.

