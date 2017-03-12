Being & Time review: Triple bill is disciplined, dynamic and disappointing

Celebrating its 10th year, Melbourne Ballet Company brought a triple bill to Sydney for a brief season over the weekend - Saturday evening, Sunday afternoon and evening - headlining their regular company cast of eight with a guest performance by former Royal Ballet principal Mara Galeazzi. She danced a beautifully paced solo that reflected the freedoms of breaking beyond the classical mode without discarding its imprint in Architecture of Loss , choreographed by Tim Podesta.

