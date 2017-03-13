Bandi-Banda'r Rupkotha traveling to I...

Bandi-Banda'r Rupkotha traveling to India

9 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Dance-drama "BaNdi-Banda'r Rupkotha", produced by Srishti Cultural Centre and Anisul Islam Hero, is traveling to Rabindra Sadan in India's Kolkata on the invitation of the Indian High Commission and Kolkata dance organisation Sukalyan Entourage, where it will be performed on March 18. The production, directed by noted Indian dancer-choreographer Sukalyan Bhattacharya, is based on the Arabian Nights story "Alibaba and Forty Thieves". The dance-drama is one of the most expensive dance productions done so far in Bangladesh, with elaborate sets, props and three-dimensional projection maps.

