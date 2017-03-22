Ballet Yuma brings Dr. Seuss works to the stage
Lily Cong rehearses for her role in Saturday's performance by Ballet Yuma of "Ballet De Seuss," which includes the classic Theodor Geisel story "The Cat in the Hat." In the 1950s, Theodor Geisel began writing what came to be treasured by generations of children as the Dr. Seuss books.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar 11
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC