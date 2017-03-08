Ballet and Bernstein: Kennedy Center reveals more of 2017-18 season
Taylor Mac's "24-Decade History of Popular Music" will be a highlight of the new Direct Current festival at the Kennedy Center in March 2018. Ballet and contemporary dance; a month packed with performances celebrating the reopening of the Terrace Theater; a celebration of Leonard Bernstein's centennial; and a brand-new festival devoted to contemporary performing arts, of all stripes.
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
