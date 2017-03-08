Ballet 5:8's Julianna Slager on Why N...

Ballet 5:8's Julianna Slager on Why New Works Are the Life Force of Dance

Chicago's Ballet 5:8 performed in Denver last season for the first time, and will enchant audiences here again this month with The Stor of You and Me . Showcasing five pieces choreographed by Ballet 5:8 Artistic Director Julianna Slager and former Houston Ballet dancer Caleb Mitchell, the performance explores various perspectives on love.

