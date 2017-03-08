Baby opera, New Order on Manchester Festival slate
" Music, drama, an exhibition about post-punk icons Joy Division and opera for babies are all on the agenda for the Manchester International Festival . The eclectic biannual arts festival runs June 29 to July 16 in the northwest England city renowned for its industrial heritage and rich creative scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC